Get your gas for 80 cents a gallon in Jackson Heights on Wednesday

QUEENS — If you need to fill up on gas this week, take a drive to Jackson Heights.

On Wednesday morning, the East Elmhurst Shell Oil gas station, located at 92-10 Astoria Blvd., is rolling back its prices to 80 cents a gallon — the cost of gas in the ’80s.

The first 300 cars that show up will enjoy the reduced rate for a fill-up, and may also score free swag brought to you by The Goldbergs, a TV series set in the 1980s.

The semi-autobiographical comedy follows the lives of a family named The Goldbergs growing up in Jenkintown, Penn. The show is on PIX11, weeknights at 7 and 7:30 p.m.