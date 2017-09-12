Former Knicks player Charles Oakley suing James Dolan, MSG

NEW YORK — Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley filed a lawsuit against team owner James Dolan and Madison Square Garden Tuesday following an incident at the arena in which he was accused of striking a security guard.

The suit says “Oak,” as he is referred to by fans, was treated like a “common criminal” on Feb. 8 when Dolan had a security guard forcibly remove the former Knicks player from Madison Square Garden.

Oakley was removed from the building and handcuffed, and accused of striking a guard.

He faces three counts of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and criminal trespassing.

Oakley maintains he did nothing wrong, and that Dolan “launched a coordinated and defamatory public relations campaign against” him.

