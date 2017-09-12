× Edith Windsor, who helped end federal ban on gay marraige, dead at 88

NEW YORK — Edith Windsor, a pioneer of gay rights who brought a Supreme Court case that struck down parts of a federal law that banned same-sex marriage, has died. She was 88.

An attorney for Windsor on Tuesday confirmed her death in New York.

Windsor was 81 when she sued the federal government in 2010 over the Defense of Marriage Act following the death of her first spouse, Thea Spyer. They legally married in Canada in 2007 after being together for more than 40 years.

Windsor said the marriage law meant she faced a huge estate tax bill she wouldn’t have to pay if the law didn’t discriminate against same-gender couples.

The 2013 Supreme Court opinion became the basis for the wave of federal court rulings that struck down state marriage bans and led to a 2015 Supreme Court ruling giving same-sex couples the right to marry.

Rest in peace Edith Windsor. We'll be grateful to you for the rest of our lives… https://t.co/RvisofSlBB — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 12, 2017

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend Edie Windsor. Fight for what is right and change the world.https://t.co/aUEo7rkIJQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 12, 2017

Edie Windsor was a hero and her contributions to the fight for equality and acceptance will be remembered forever. https://t.co/ZlaLiKTiaJ — GLAAD (@glaad) September 12, 2017

edie – legend hero friend – thank u edie thank u thea – #GayMarriage pic.twitter.com/Q0pxJP2iFS — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 12, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.