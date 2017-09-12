NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Deliveryman attacked with baseball bat, critically injured in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man is being sought for assaulting a deliveryman with a baseball bat, police said Tuesday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, according to police.

The 22-year-old victim suffered head trauma and is being hospitalized.  He is in critical but stable condition, police said.

The victim is a deliveryman who was double-parked, allegedly angering the man who attacked him, the  New York Daily News reports.

Police have released video showing a vehicle allegedly driven by the attacker, and they're asking for the public's help identifying it.

The attacker is described as being in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 inches and around 170 pounds. He was last seen driving a gray Honda Accord.

