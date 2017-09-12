‘Come From Away’: The 9/12 story about kindness and healing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sixteen years ago when the airspace into New York City shut down after 9/11, a small Canadian town in Newfoundland opened their town and their hearts to thousands of stranded passengers. Their inspiring stories are being told every night on stage in the award-winning musical "Come From Away."

PIX11 sat down with Jenn Colella, Chad Kimball and Caesar Samayoa, who talked about what happened after the world stood still.

They show us how this place and its people became a symbol of hope and kindness.

"Come From Away" is playing at the Schoenfeld Theater.