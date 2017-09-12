Columbus statue in Central Park vandalized: ‘Hate will not be tolerated’

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — A graffitied and apparently bloodied Christopher Columbus statue stood in Central Park Tuesday, as the heated debate over what to do with such controversial monuments continues across the nation.

“Hate will not be tolerated” and “#SomethingsComing” were spray-painted in white across the statue, images on social media show. Columbus’ hands were also painted red.

Police were notified of the incident around 8:45 a.m.

The vandalism, targeting the Columbus statue near 65th St Transverse and Center Drive, is just the latest targeting monuments depicting the Italian explorer.

A Columbus statue in Astoria was tagged with the words “Don’t honor genocide” and “take it down” last month. Also in August, red paint was splattered on a Columbus statue in Buffalo.

Activists who view the explorer as a murderous colonizer have also set their sights on removing the Columbus statue at Columbus Circle.

Columbus is one of many historical figures under fire after a deadly protest in Charlottesville, sparked by white supremacists rallying in the city to protest Confederate monuments.