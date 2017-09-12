Columbus statue in Central Park vandalized: ‘Hate will not be tolerated’

NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Posted 9:38 AM, September 12, 2017

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — A graffitied and apparently bloodied Christopher Columbus statue stood in Central Park Tuesday, as the heated debate over what to do with such controversial monuments continues across the nation.

A Christopher Columbus statue in Central Park was vandalized, police said on Sept. 12, 2017. (Christen Clifford)

“Hate will not be tolerated” and “#SomethingsComing” were spray-painted in white across the statue, images on social media show. Columbus’ hands were also painted red.

Police were notified of the incident around 8:45 a.m.

The vandalism, targeting the Columbus statue near 65th St Transverse and Center Drive, is just the latest targeting monuments depicting the Italian explorer.

A Columbus statue in Astoria was tagged with the words “Don’t honor genocide” and “take it down” last month. Also in August, red paint was splattered on a Columbus statue in Buffalo.

Activists who view  the explorer as a murderous colonizer have also set their sights on removing the Columbus statue at Columbus Circle.

Columbus is one of many historical figures under fire after a deadly protest in Charlottesville, sparked by white supremacists rallying in the city to protest Confederate monuments.