Anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on Riverdale home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, the Bronx — Three vandals are being sought Tuesday after anti-Semitic graffiti was spray-painted on a Riverdale home’s door, police said.

A man, 77, informed police this past weekend that the word "Jew" was spray-painted in white paint on the door of a residence near West 246 Street and Waldo Avenue.

The Hate Crime Task Force is now investigating the "possible bias incident," believed to have occurred on Sunday, police said.

The Anti-Defamation League on Monday was informed of the anti-Semitic vandalism in Riverdale, which it notes is home to a large Jewish community.

“It is horrifying that one’s place of residence would be targeted, attacked and singled out in such a way,” said ADL New York Regional Director Evan R. Bernstein.

The group calls on elected officials, community leaders and clergy to continue to fight against and denounce the "appalling act of hate" and to "consistently condemn anti-Semitism and bigotry whenever it surfaces in New York City."

Instances of anti-Jewish vandalism across New York increased by 50 percent from 2015 to 2016, according to the last available annual audit of anti-Semitic incidents by the ADL.

The three people sought for the Riverdale incident are described as follows:

A dark-skinned male with a slim build, last seen wearing a hooded sweater and shorts

A light-skinned male with a slim build, last seen with a backpack and wearing a long-sleeved shirt

A light-skinned male, heavy set, last seen with a backpack and wearing a long-sleeved shirt

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).