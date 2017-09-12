91-year-old woman beaten, robbed on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 91-year-old woman was beaten and robbed at her Upper East Side apartment, police said Tuesday.

The morning of Sept. 9, a neighbor called 311, the city services line, after hearing a woman scream for help. Officers arrived to a building at East 66th Street and Third Avenue to find the victim lying on the floor, police said.

The victim said that at 8 a.m. an unknown male punched her in the face with an unknown object and ransacked her apartment. Police said the victim suffered an injury to her left eye and bruises on her arms. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Belongings were stolen from the victim’s apartment, but it’s unknown exactly what was taken.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD’s anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).