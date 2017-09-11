Vandals spray paint President Trump’s Bronx golf course: police

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx — The president’s Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point has been vandalized, police say.

Graffiti was discovered at about 9 p.m. Sunday inside the Bronx golf course, which is operated by the Trump Organization, according to police.

Vandals spray painted lines from the poem 1883 “The New Colossus” near the eighth, 10th and 13th holes on the golf course, The New York Post reported.

“The New Colossus,” written by Emma Lazarus, is etched on the base of the Statue of Liberty and features the classic line, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration would end DACA —a program that gave almost 800,000 young undocumented immigrants a reprieve from deportation and work permits.