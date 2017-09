Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. — Students at Cedar Grove High School memorialized the victims of 9/11 by planting 2,977 flags on the school's front lawn. Each flag represented a life lost on that tragic day, as well as their country of origin.

Now in its third year, Cedar Groves Waves is led by resident David W. Schoner, Jr., who wanted students in the community to fully understand the magnitude of the tragedy that took place on Sept. 11th. The 30 inch flags will remain on the lawn through Sept. 23.