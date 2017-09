Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — More than 2,500 people are honoring the anniversary of 9/11 by volunteering, and many are focussing their efforts on helping those impacted by storms and hurricanes ravaging parts of the U.S.

The volunteers gathered at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum Monday morning for 9-11 Day.

Wounded warriors, military veterans, children born on Sept. 11 are among the volunteers, who put together about 500,000 meals for those in need, including victims of Harvey and Hurricane Irma.