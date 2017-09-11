Pregnant teen shot in the head in Brooklyn expected to be OK: family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A pregnant teen who was shot in the head over the weekend is expected to be OK, her family told PIX11 News Monday.

Five months pregnant with her first child, Tatiana Sparks was shot just before 1 p.m. on Sunday in front her Brownsville home. It’s unclear if she was the intended target. Those nearby said they heard more than one gunshot.

Sparks, 19, remained hospitalized and heavily sedated Monday. Her family said the bullet pierced then exited her head. Doctors have removed bullet fragments from her skull.

Sparks’ family said the baby, who has not been delivered, also appears to be OK.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police said the shooter ran away on Howard Avenue. They described him as having a bear and wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.