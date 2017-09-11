New photo released of man wanted for attempted rape in Hell’s Kitchen: police

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Police released a new photo of a man they say tried to rape a woman in Hell’s Kitchen earlier this month.

Authorities released a new image of the hooded sweater the attempted rapist was wearing during the attack on Friday, Sept. 30.

The victim, 27, was in front of her friend’s home on West 51st Street, near 9th avenue, just before 4:30 a.m. when she was attacked by the man, police say.

The man grabbed the victim from behind, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to pull her pants down.

That’s when she bit her attacker’s hand and yelled for help, successfully fighting him off, according to police.

There is no apparent pattern of such crimes in the area, and the incident is being investigated as an attempted rape, police said.

The man is described as being in his 40s, and was last seen wearing a hooded sweater with “NOYB” written on the front with white lettering, dark-colored pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).