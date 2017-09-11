Monserrate, former senator and ex-convict, runs for office in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — It is Francisco Moya versus Hiram Monserrate in the city's 21st district race for City Council: One is a NYS Assemblyman and the other a former councilman and state senator who was charged and convicted of assault and corruption charges while in office.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and ultimately the voters will decide, but the fact of the matter is none of us are perfect. I have definitely made mistakes. I’ve since apologized for them. I’ve said sorry multiple times. I've atoned for my sins,” Monserrate said when asked what he thinks about those who don’t believe he should run for public office.

In 2009, Monserrate was caught on camera assaulting his ex-girlfriend. In 2012, he plead guilty to misappropriating more than $100,000 of taxpayer dollars for his own political gain. While today, he believes all should forgiven, his opponent, Francisco Moya, says not a chance.

In fact, Moya stepped out of the NYS Assembly and into the 21st district council race in direct response to Monserrate's renewed political ambitions.

“It's very clear the public doesn't want to see that. He's the poster child of corruption. It's time for him to understand that the people do not want to see his violent criminal and corrupt past come back to public service,” said Moya.

Former Council Speaker Christine Quinn said she's shocked Monserrate is seeking office yet again, let alone for the very seat he once stole from.