Little league coach killed on 9/11 still inspires 16 years later

NEW YORK — A firefighter who switched his schedule to work on Sept. 11, 2001, so that he would have the next day off to coach a kids' baseball team died in the towers.

Now, Luis Cruz Jr., one of the players who was on the team, is a probie with the FDNY, having been inspired by his fallen coach.

"He was my mentor. He was my second father," Cruz said of Steve Mercado.

What's more: the team had barely made the playoffs. Their first game was scheduled for Sept. 12, 2001.

After the death of their coach, the team went undefeated against teams with far better records and won the 2001 BX Little League Championships.

Cruz was 10 years old at the time. For weeks, Cruz's father, an FDNY veteran, searched for Mercado and his other fallen brothers while his wife took over as the team's coach.

Then something miraculous happened -- and they went on to win the championships.

Cruz said he believes his fallen coach had a hand in their success -- and in his daily life, still to this day.