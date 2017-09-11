PIX11’s Jaw Dow is reporting from Florida. Follow him on Facebook.
Irma weakens to a tropical storm as it moves over Florida

Posted 8:08 AM, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 08:19AM, September 11, 2017

Palm trees blow in the wind as Hurricane Irma arrives into southwest Florida on September 10, 2017 in Fort Myers, Florida. With businesses closed, thousands in shelters and a mandatory evacuation in coastal communities, the Fort Myers area is preparing for a possibly catastrophic storm. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

FLORIDA — Irma has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over Florida toward southern Georgia.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds decreased Monday morning to near 70 mph (110 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it’s expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon.

Irma is centered about 105 miles (170 kilometers) north-northwest of Tampa, Florida, and is moving north-northwest near 18 mph (30 kph).

Irma hit southern Florida on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

