Here’s how you can help Hurricane Irma victims

Millions across a string of islands, Florida and Georgia need help in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The storm destroyed nearly the entire island of Barbuda. Irma knocked out power to nearly 7.2 million customers in Florida. It killed at least 41 people.

Irma, now a tropical storm, is headed to Georgia and other southern states.

People in all of these areas need help. Here’s what you can do:

This list will be updated as new organizations step in to help in impacted areas.