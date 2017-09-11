Here’s how you can help Hurricane Irma victims

Millions across a string of islands, Florida and Georgia need help in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
The storm destroyed nearly the entire island of Barbuda. Irma knocked out power to nearly 7.2 million customers in Florida. It killed at least 41 people.
Irma, now a tropical storm, is headed to Georgia and other southern states.
People in all of these areas need help. Here’s what you can do:
- Donate to Global Giving
- Donate on GoFundMe through a Direct Impact Fund
- Donate to a Barbuda Relief Fund on GoFundMe
- Donate to Unicef, which is focused on helping children affected by the hurricane
- Donate to the Red Cross
- Donate to the Salvation Army
- Volunteer with the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
- Volunteer with the American Red Cross
- Register with Volunteer Florida
- Sign up on Habitat for Humanity‘s Hurricane Recovery Volunteer Registry or make a donation
- Donate to Feeding Florida
- Donate to Americares
- Make your home open to others through Airbnb
This list will be updated as new organizations step in to help in impacted areas.