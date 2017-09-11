Dogs displaced by Harvey look for their forever homes

NEW YORK — While the southeast deals with Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction, Houston is trying to recover from Hurricane Harvey — but it isn’t only Houston residents who need help!

Hundreds of animals that were displaced by the hurricane are also in need. Dozens of animals arrived in New Jersey last week, and some in need a place to stay are visiting PIX11 Monday.

Rachel Ziering, of Muddy Paws Rescue and Tania Eisentstein of Camp Canine are all working to find these dogs forever homes.

Adopt if you are able, and follow the links below to help. Refresh this page to see video with the dogs.

Muddy Paws Rescue: www.muddypawsrescue.org, Instagram @muddypawsrescueNYC, Facebook and Twitter.

You can also donate an item from Muddy Paws Rescue’s Amazon wish list.