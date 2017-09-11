Brooklyn woman with MS has massive holes in living room, kitchen ceilings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn— Yalanda Bruce lives inside the Sitter Ave Union Street houses. Bruce says she's been fighting Multiple Sclerosis for ten years now. Her doctor says it important to have a healthy lifestyle and positive attitude.

Bruce says it hard to stay positive when every time she looks up, there's a massive hole in her living room ceiling.

"It's like a hole in my heart. I've complained since May, and nothing has been done," said Bruce.

Bruce fears her ceiling is now falling apart in her bedroom too.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said, "This is unacceptable. Our residents all deserve safe, clean homes. Staff is urgently reaching out to the resident today to make repairs as quickly as possible.”

