Boy, 5, who fell to his death in Queens identified

CORONA, Queens — A 5-year-old boy who fell to his death from a window in the Queens building where he lived was identified Monday as William Chen, police said.

Chen fell from the third floor of a multi-family home on 99th Street at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The building is under construction.

The child was playing on the third floor of the home while his grandparents, who were supposed to be watching him, were on the second floor of the home, sources said.

Police are investigating whether the child accidentally locked himself in the bathroom and fell to his death from the bathroom window in an effort to escape, source said.

Chen was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the child's cause of death.