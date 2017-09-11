NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

10 dead in Cuba after Hurricane Irma brings chest-deep flooding to Havana

Posted 9:42 AM, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:50AM, September 11, 2017

Cubans stand in their flooded home in Havana, on September 10, 2017. (AFP/Getty Images)

Cuban state news media say 10 people died across the island as it was being battered by Hurricane Irma.

Most of them died in Havana, where chest-deep seawater pushed several blocks into densely populated neighborhoods.

The state media say several of the deaths occurred in partial building collapses. Much of Cuba’s housing stock is deteriorating.

At least 24 people died in other parts of the Caribbean as the hurricane blew through.