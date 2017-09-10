Two dead in Florida crash during Hurricane Irma

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says two people have died in a head-on crash in a county where Hurricane Irma’s wind and rain have started to blow in.

Agency spokesman Greg Bueno said the crash happened Sunday morning in Hardee County, which is southeast of Tampa.

It wasn’t immediately clear what role the weather may have played. He says troopers are investigating the crash and no further details were immediately available.

Multiple reports indicate that one of the people killed in the crash was a deputy. PIX11 News has yet to confirm.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for portions of Hardee County.

Hurricane Irma made landfall on Cudjoe Key in lower Florida Keys with sustained winds topping off at 130 mph at 9:30 a.m. The storm maintained its power as a Category 4 storm as it made landfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the county, saying a severe thunderstorm was in the area.