Tri-state area first responders travel to Florida for Hurricane Irma relief

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. – As Hurricane Irma’s fury is felt in Florida, first responders from the tri-state area are mobilizing.

Over 100 National Guard soldiers have left New Jersey with dozens of trucks and helicopters.

Meanwhile, officers from the 106th Rescue Wing in New York have been rescuing Americans out of Irma’s path in the Caribbean.

Over 1200 have been rescued from the disaster zone from St. Maarten to San Juan. It’s likely their mission will continue to Florida.

Members of the NYPD and FDNY are also in place, lending a hand for possible rescues and recovery.

As the 9/11 anniversary nears, the Police Commissioner tweeted out, “Our first responders are repaying wide-ranging help from 16 years ago with rescuers on the ground today in Puerto Rico, then the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

“It’s the kind of storm that folks like us in disaster preparedness and disaster response call ‘scary’,” said Doug Bainton of the FDNY Disaster Response, “We’ll be doing a little bit of everything: Supply distribution, damage assessment, operating in shelters.”

Damage is expected to be in the billions of dollars.

Utility members are expected to head down to Tampa first and assess damage nearby.