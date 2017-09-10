PIX11’s Jaw Dow is reporting from Florida. Follow him on Facebook.
Subscribe to Mr. G’s forecasts on Amazon Alexa!
PIX11’s Kirstin Cole is reporting from Florida. Follow her on Facebook.
Download the PIX11 News App for the latest on Hurricane Irma

Pasco County sheriff: Do NOT shoot at Hurricane Irma

Posted 8:49 AM, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:43AM, September 10, 2017

The Shoot at Hurricane Irma page has 54,000 who have expressed an interest in shooting the Category 4 storm.

Florida authorities have issued another stern warning about Hurricane Irma: Shooting bullets into the storm won’t help keep you safe.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tweeted late Saturday: “DO NOT shoot weapons @ (hashtag) Irma. You won’t make it turn around (and) it will have very dangerous side effects.”

The sheriff’s office, which is in the Tampa Bay-area, was responding to a Facebook event page created two Florida men inviting people to shoot at Irma.

The page reads: “YO SO THIS GOOFY … LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST …”

The invitation presumably was a joke, but 80,000 people indicated they were “going” or “interested” in the event.

In a tweet early Sunday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office asked the thousands of people who had shared the page to also share their request for volunteers needed at hurricane shelters.

 