Motorcyclist killed in collision on Grand Central Parkway

QUEENS– A motorcyclist is dead after a vehicle collision on the Grand Central Parkway Sunday.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the Grand Central Parkway near exit 9 when he lost control of his motorcycle. He struck a guardrail and was ejected from the bike, said police.

The motorcycle continued onto the roadway without the driver and was struck by an SUV driven by a 59-year-old female.

The motorcycle became lodged under the SUV, causing sparks and debris to fly out.

A second vehicle, driven by a 50-year-old female, was behind the SUV and caught fire due to the sparks from the motorcycle. Both vehicles were pulled over to the side of the highway. said police reports.

EMS transported the 59-year-old female to the hospital with minor injuries to her back and neck. The 50-year-old driver escaped with no injuries.

No arrests have been made, and investigation is ongoing.

The name of the deceased is withheld pending family notification.