Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 2 storm as it nears Naples

FLORIDA — Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a Category 2 storm as is neared Naples.

It still has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Track forecasts puts Irma near Tampa by 2 a.m. Monday.

Category 2 storms still have extremely dangerous winds capable of causing extensive damage.

A storm surge warning is in effect for many sections of Florida.

Irma is hugging the coast as it moves north.

The National Hurricane Center said Irma’s winds were at 110 mph (177 kph), just below major hurricane status, as the center of the still dangerous and wide storm moved farther inland late Sunday afternoon. It was smacking Naples after coming ashore in Marco Island at 3:35 p.m.

The hurricane center says “although weakening is forecast, Irma is expected to remain a hurricane at least through Monday morning.”

The center says the eye of Irma should hug Florida’s west coast through Monday morning and then push more inland over northern Florida and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.