Four bicyclists injured during NYC Century Bike Tour in Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, N.Y – A motorist struck four bicyclists who participated in the NYC bike tour on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. as bicyclist participated in the 28th Annual NYC Century Bike Tour when the motorist was pulling out of a parking space at 12th Ave. and 38th St. in Brooklyn, striking four cyclists.

One of the bicyclists, a 55-year-old female, was critically injured and taken to Maimonides Hospital.

The three other victims were treated on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and charged with DWI.

Further charges are pending investigation.