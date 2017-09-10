Former Ukrainian governor Mikheil Saakashvili stopped at Ukraine border

ON THE POLAND-UKRAINE BORDER — Former Georgia president and Ukraine governor Mikheil Saakashvili made attempts to enter Ukraine.

A crowd of Mikheil Saakashvili supporters have broken through a line of Ukrainian guards who were blocking him from approaching a Ukrainian checkpoint at Shehyni.

Saakashvili, formerly governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region and previously the president of Georgia, was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship this summer, but has vowed to return to contest the move’s legality.

Saakashvili had been blocked Sunday by arm-in-arm guards at a crossing on the Poland-Ukaine border. After the crowd broke through, Saakashvili went toward the checkpoint, but it was not clear if he would be allowed through.

Saakashvili told journalists in the Polish city of Rzeszow on Sunday: “I will not give up until I can cross the border.” Rzeszow is about 75 kilometers (45 miles) from the border.

Saakashvili was president of his native Georgia in 2004-2013. He earned plaudits for fighting corruption, but sparked animosity for what critics regarded as authoritarian tendencies.

He went into self-exile after leaving the presidency and was appointed to the Ukrainian governorship in 2015. He resigned about 18 months later, complaining of obstruction.

President Petro Poroshenko rescinded his Ukrainian citizenship in July for reasons that have not been detailed.