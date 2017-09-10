Florida police arrest men who looted during Irma

FORT LAUDERDALE — Police arrested two men who used the confusion of Hurricane Irma to loot six homes in Fort Lauderdale.

The department issued a warning before Irma made landfall in Florida: “Anyone who intends to victimize our neighbors during this difficult time…will be captured and arrested,” they tweeted.

Now Ryan Cook, 28, and Max Saintvil, 28, are both in custody.

“Can’t say we didn’t warn you,” police tweeted.

Both men face six counts of burglary.

“Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice,” said the Fort Lauderdale Chief of Police. “Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe.”