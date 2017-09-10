8 shot dead in Plano home, police fatally shoot suspect

PLANO, TX — Eight adults were fatally shot inside a Plano home Sunday evening, local stations reported.

The victims were all killed inside a home on the 1700 block of West Spring Creek Parkway, Dallas News reported.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired just after 8 p.m., KXAS-TV reported. Officers fatally shot the gunman after finding him inside the home.

It was not immediately clear if the shooter knew the victims. It is not clear if the eight dead includes the suspect.

WFAA-TV is reporting that two people were transported to the hospital.

#breaking #Plano police say 8 deaths. All shooting victims. 1700 W Spring Creek Parkway pic.twitter.com/egXe2WbIap — STEVE PICKETT (@STEVEPICK11) September 11, 2017

