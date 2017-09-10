PIX11’s Jaw Dow is reporting from Florida. Follow him on Facebook.
Subscribe to Mr. G's forecasts on Amazon Alexa!
8 shot dead in Plano home, police fatally shoot suspect

Posted 10:30 PM, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:44PM, September 10, 2017

PLANO, TX — Eight adults were fatally shot inside a Plano home Sunday evening, local stations reported.

The victims were all killed inside a home on the 1700 block of West Spring Creek Parkway, Dallas News reported.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired just after 8 p.m., KXAS-TV reported. Officers fatally shot the gunman after finding him inside the home.

It was not immediately clear if the shooter knew the victims. It is not clear if the eight dead includes the suspect.

WFAA-TV is reporting that two people were transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

 

 