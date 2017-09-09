Woman, 18, charged in death of 68-year-old who died during Brooklyn home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 68-year-old woman, who died during a violent home invasion in Brooklyn last December.

The Dec. 16 home invasion was ruled a homicide in April.

Brenda Ramos, 68, died after three intruders – two men and a woman – entered her Kings Highway apartment and attacked her 40-year-old male roommate with a hammer, police said.

The woman was unconscious and unresponsive when police responded, the NYPD said. She had no visible signs of trauma. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman died. The man suffered several cuts to the torso.

The medical examiner ruled her death to be a homicide and said she had a heart attack. They also said a contributing factor to her death was acute cocaine intoxication.

One of the intruders was identified as 18-year-old Nia Williams of Brooklyn. She's been charged with second-degree murder and burglary.

No other charges have been announced.