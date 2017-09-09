Subscribe to Mr. G’s forecasts on Amazon Alexa!
Where to watch Irma’s arrival in Florida as it happens

Posted 6:08 PM, September 9, 2017

A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida.

Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen.

Here’s where you can watch the storm:

— Southernmost Beach Resort Beach & Pier in Key West:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNCwj35OwmI

— Southernmost point buoy, Key West:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7ld45pUueQ

— Rooftop of Two Friends Restaurant in Key West:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGD1byu7gJc

— Cruise ship docks in Key West:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUhXfVNW-Jg

— Marathon, Florida:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaErEed7UPI

— Sanibel Causeway in Sanibel:
http://www.mysanibel.us/traffic/

— Sanibel Island Beach Cam in Sanibel:
https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/sanibel/?cam=sanibel_hd

— Fort Myers Beach:
https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/fortmyers/?cam=fort_myers_gullwing

— University of Florida teaching zoo in Gainesville:
https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/gainesville/?cam=uflorida2

— Siesta Beach in Sarasota:
https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/sarasota/?cam=siestabeach

— St. Petersburg, Florida:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlTKsRZttJE

— Downtown Orlando:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_glxhUUKkyM