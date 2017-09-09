Subscribe to Mr. G’s forecasts on Amazon Alexa!
Two off-duty cops arrested for assault in separate instances

September 9, 2017

NEW YORK –  Two off-duty New York City employees were taken into custody in separate instances after attacking their girlfriends on Saturday.

An off-duty cop was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend on Saturday, according to police.

Officer Christopher Doll, 44, was taken into custody around 3:55 a.m. after he hit his girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home, said police.

According to Doll’s girlfriend, the couple got into an argument around about their pets.

Doll, who is a 15-year NYPD veteran, was arrested on assault and harassment charges.

The same day, an off-duty correction officer was arrested on assault charges for reportedly attacking his girlfriend around 1 a.m.

Tyrell Gaines, 30, member of the NYC Department of Corrections, was taken into custody in Flushing after punching his girlfriend.

The two reportedly got into an argument about babysitting arrangements.