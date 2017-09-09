Thieves steal tip jars from vendors at The High Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Thieves have been stealing tip jars from vendors at The High Line park.

“It’s crazy because when you take the tip jars, you’re just running off with a couple of dollars,” said one of the workers.

“I’m working here, and those are my tips. I don’t feel like it’s right for them to take it and run.”

As for the thieves, they haven’t been caught yet.

PIX11 spoke to High Line’s staff, and they said they were surprised by the robberies because they don’t usually get that many problems in the area.

Message to the thieves: Don’t touch their money because you wouldn’t like it if someone took your money.