Review board recommends charges against officer in Garner case

NEW YORK — The Civilian Complaint Review Board has recommended departmental charges against the officer used a chokehold on Eric Garner before his death on Friday.

The CCRB sent letters to Garner’s family and the NYPD notifying them of the decision, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Two complaints were substantiated by the board against Daniel Pantaleo.

The CCRB recommended that Pantaleo should receive the stiffest punishment, which could lead to his suspension or dismissal.

This is the first time a group of city investigators ruled that Pantaleo used a banned procedure and used improper force on Eric Garner.

“The NYPD is aware that the Executive Board of CCRB has elected to move forward with their findings and recommendations pertaining to the actions of Officer Pantaleo. The New York City Police Department will not proceed with any internal disciplinary proceedings, at the request of the Department of Justice and due to their ongoing investigation,” the NYPD said in a statement regarding the CCRB’s recommendation.

Garner, who was accused of selling loose, untaxed cigarettes, was stopped by police on Staten Island in 2014 and refused to be handcuffed. Pantaleo is seen on a bystander’s cellphone video putting Garner in an apparent chokehold, which is banned under New York Police Department policy.

Garner’s final words, “I can’t breathe,” became the chants repeated by protestors across the country.