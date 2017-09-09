Cops search for man connected to assault in Queens; victim deals with burns, injuries

Subscribe to Mr. G’s forecasts on Amazon Alexa!
FLUSHING, N. Y. — Police are asking for assistance in identifying an individual in connection to an assault that occurred on June 7.

Police reports said two individuals got into a verbal dispute around Cherry Avenue and Main Street.

The dispute became physical when one male individual hit the 45-year-old victim with a glass bottle and threw hot water on the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but suffered 2nd degree burns.

The suspect is described as a bald Asian male in his 30’s. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.