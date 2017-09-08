Video shows struggle between woman, attempted rapist in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Video was released Friday showing the struggle between a woman and an attempted rapist as investigators search for anyone who recognizes the man.

The victim was in front of a friend's home on West 51st Street, near 9th Avenue, around 4:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, when she was attacked by a stranger, police said.

In what appears to be a crime of opportunity, the man grabbed the victim, 27, from behind, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to pull her pants down, police said.

That's when she bit her attacker's hand and yelled for help, successfully fighting him off, according to police.

There is no apparent pattern of such crimes in the area, and the incident is being investigated as an attempted rape, police said.

The man is described as being in his 40s, and last seen wearing a hooded sweater with white lettering on the front, dark-colored pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).