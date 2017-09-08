Subscribe to Mr. G’s forecasts on Amazon Alexa!
Troy Gentry, half of country duo Montgomery Gentry, killed in helicopter crash in New Jersey

Posted 4:10 PM, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:11PM, September 8, 2017

LUMBERTON, N.J. — Country star Troy Gentry was killed Friday in a helicopter crash in New Jersey, hours before he was set to perform there, the band said. He was 50 years old.

Two people died in the crash at about 1 p.m. near the Flying W Airport in Medford, authorities said. The airport houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by country stars Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry on Friday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Flying W Airport announced the cancellation of the gig.

Medford Township Police Chief Richard tells NJ.com police got a call about a helicopter “that was distressed” around 1 p.m.

He says the passenger died on the way to a hospital and the pilot died at the scene.