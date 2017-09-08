The heroics of the “Man in Red Bandana” on September 11th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You'll here many stories of heroism that came out of the September 11th terrorist attacks. The Crowther family always knew their son was special but his story comes to the big screen in the documentary "Man in Red Bandana." The budding finance worker was only 24-years-old when he risked his life saving others in the South tower of the World Trade Center. The brave, young man masked in a red bandana ushered people to the stairs and out of the building. He did not make it, but his legacy lives on through countless survivors he helped.

PIX11 Morning News anchors Betty Nguyen and Dan Mannarino sit down with the director of the film Matthew Weiss and two survivors--Ed Nicholls and Richard Fern.