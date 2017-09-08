Punch turns fatal after fight in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, N.Y. — A man died Friday from injuries he suffered when he was punched so hard, he fell to the ground outside his home in Queens, police said.

The victim was identified as Hugo Moreta, 56, police said.

Moreta was involved in a fight with two men at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Decatur Street near Cypress Avenue, police said. One of them punched him, knocking Moreta to the ground.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the victim bleeding from his mouth and conscious. He was taken to a hospital where, days later, he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police told PIX11 News they believe family members were involved in the altercation that turned deadly. A witness said he heard yelling about "family" and "brother" during the chaos.