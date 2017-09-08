Police activity delays opening of Irvington district schools

IRVINGTON, N.Y. — Irvington schools face a two-hour delay Friday because of police activity in the area, according to the district’s website.

An individual is being sought and an investigation is underway in the area, the Irvington Police Department said. No further details were immediately available.

The police activity, taking place near Cyrus Field Road, has prompted the district to delay school openings by two hours, the Irvington Union Free School District website states.

Cyrus Field Road is closed between Legend Hollow and Northfield Avenue, the Village of Irvington tweeted.

Due to ongoing Police activity, Cyrus Field Road is closed between Legend Hollow and Northfield Avenue. — Village of Irvington (@IrvingtonNY) September 8, 2017

