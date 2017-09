Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLMORE, N.Y. — Tailgating fever is in the air as football fans gear up for the first official NFL Sunday games this weekend.

Wing Zone in Bellmore, N.Y., helped get PIX11 viewers in the spirit by showing off their wide variety of wings. Franchise owner Matthew Licht, who also owns a location in East Meadow, passed along some helpful tips for those making their own wings at home.

Party City scored a touchdown by showing how to throw the best football party on the block.