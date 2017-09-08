It’s a G Thing: The 2017 Golden Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't let their age — or their wheelchairs — fool you, these seniors are fierce when it comes to competing.

And that's just what they did at the 2017 Golden Games.

The Golden Games were created at the Gurwin Jewish Nursing Home in Commack almost 30 years ago.

"[It started] with two teams here at Gurwin ... it's grown up to 13 teams," ______ said. "Now we participate at an outside facility that's large enough to have all of us come together."

Mr. G caught up with the seniors at Gurwin's gym while they were training for the Golden Games.