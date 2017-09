MIAMI — Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 4 storm Friday morning, but remains a powerful hurricane as it batters the Caribbean and heads toward Florida.

Maximum sustained winds Friday reached 155 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The monster storm is expected to move through the Bahamas Friday and approach south Florida Saturday.

#Irma is expected to move through the SE Bahamas today and approach south Florida on Saturday as a dangerous category 4 hurricane pic.twitter.com/83bh2woM43 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2017

