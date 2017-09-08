How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Arianna Padilla, 25, from Central Islip says watching her 8-month-old son grow is her biggest joy. But Padilla was given bad news by her doctor.

She says in just a matter of months, she will lose her sight.

"I'm already experiencing problems with my vision. I can't drive and it scares me," said Padilla.

Padilla needs cataract surgery in both eyes and suffers from severe diabetes. The cost of treatment is $1,500 an eye. Living paycheck to paycheck, she says she can't afford it.

"I don't have the money," said Padilla.

PIX11 news called her insurance companies and doctors and she got a call.

"Health First and my doctors are working on a plan to help cover the surgery," said Padilla. After our story, Dr. John Mauro of Sight MD stepped in and donated his services to save her sight in both eyes.

= = =

Violet Rittenhour, 43, from Harlem is dying of stage 4 ovarian cancer. She says her doctor gives her maybe six months.

"I have three college degrees. One from Columbia university and two from NYU. I've been working since I was 13. I put myself through college. No one could have told me this was going to be my life," said Rittenhour.

Rittenhour needs to be near her doctor in Harlem, the she says she has to reapply every 10 days to prove she needs help. It's a grueling process for a dying woman, says Rittenhour.

"I'm at my wits end I've never been in the shelter system. Its been the hardest thing in my life. It stripped me of my dignity. I know what's happening to me is wrong," said Rittenhour.

And a Department of Homeless Services spokesperson says, "We are reviewing this application to determine eligibility for shelter. In all instances we require complete information to determine shelter eligibility, including housing history and documentation to verify medical conditions to ensure we’re connecting clients to the most appropriate services. In this case new information was provided in this week and we are still awaiting further information to make our determination. In the meantime this client is receiving shelter and will continue to receive shelter."

Mario Avallone with Salerno service was watching and offered to take her out of the shelter and pay her rent for six months.

= = =

A 32-year-old mother of three, from the Bronx, asked PIX11 News to protect her identity and location out of fear for the safety of her family.

"I have suffered in silence long enough. I want my family out. We don't deserve to live like this," said a woman, PIX11 News will call, Samantha.

Samantha was horrified to find out her daughter, one-year-old Winter, tested positive for lead in July and has waited for a transfer from the City.

PIX11 News reached out to several City agencies.

A Department of Homeless Services spokesperson says, "Immediately after receiving this information yesterday, we are working with the not-for-profit service provider that operates this location to transfer this family to another location. At the same time, we are working with agency partners to further investigate and ensure the landlord addresses any issues in this unit.”

She moved with her kids to a new home within hours of our story.

= = =

Petal Griffith says her building on Southern Boulevard in the Bronx hasn't had gas since May.

"You are not supposed to microwave baby bottles. The process of feeding my one-month-old son is painful," said Griffith.

For more than a dozen families in her building, Griffith says it's been a lot of cold showers and no cooking for months.

PIX11 News reached out to Sharp Management.

Gas was restored to all apartments in the building late Tuesday.

A Sharp management spokesperson says, "The problem has been resolved and we are happy the gas is restored and conditions are back to normal."

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/monicamoralestv/