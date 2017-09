Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — A fire broke out on a dinner boat as it traveled near Governors Island Friday, officials said.

Several passengers were seen being ferried to a dock in lower Manhattan after being evacuated from the vessel.

Flames began in an engine room on the boat and have been extinguished. There were no immediate reports of injury or cause of the blaze.

