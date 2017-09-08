Father, son stabbed while walking in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A father and son were stabbed in Brooklyn Friday afternoon in what police believe was an unprovoked attack.

It happened around 2:17 p.m. in the area of Pitkin Avenue and Thomas S Boyland Street in Brownsville.

Police say a 47-year-old man and his 21-year-old son were walking when two men approached and stabbed them.

The assailants then fled east on Pitkin Avenue.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.