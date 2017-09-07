Worker arrested for stealing $43,000 of valuables in LI hotel

Subscribe to Mr. G’s forecasts on Amazon Alexa!
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — A room service attendant was arrested after stealing from $43,000 worth of valuables from a hotel guest, police reported Thursday.

Kevin Arocho, 24, worked as a room service attendant for the Marriott Hotel in Uniondale, Long Island.

On Sept. 1, he entered a 75-year-old guest’s room without permission and stole jewelry and prescription medication valued at $43,000, according to a police report.

Police investigation led to Arocho’s arrest on Sept. 6 and the recovery of the victim’s stolen jewelry.

Arocho is charged with grand larceny 3rd degree and petit larceny.

He will be arraigned Sept. 7.