Subscribe to Mr. G’s forecasts on Amazon Alexa!
PIX11’s Kirstin Cole is reporting from Florida. Follow her on Facebook.
Download the PIX11 News App for the latest on Hurricane Irma

Teen vanishes in New Jersey after visiting her boyfriend: police

Posted 12:36 PM, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:38PM, September 7, 2017

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old in New Jersey who went missing and may be in danger.

Sofia Eugenio was last seen when she was dropped off along Highland Terrace in Fords, N.J., to visit her boyfriend, 18-year-old Elijah Hosein, according to the Perth Amboy Police Department. Police did not say when she went missing.

Sofia Eugenio (Perth Amboy Police Department)

Initially, police were looking for a red Ford Escape but have since found that vehicle and it is “no longer needed for this incident.”

An alert posted Thursday by the Perth Amboy Police Department lists this missing persons case as “severe,” meaning there is “significant threat to life or property,” and notes that “responsive action should be taken immediately.”

Anyone with information about Eugenio or her boyfriend Hosein is urged to call 911 or call the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-442-4400.