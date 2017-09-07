Police hope tattoos help identify woman found dead on road in East Hampton

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — Police are hoping two tattoos will help them identify a woman who was found dead on the side of the road in East Hampton early Thursday morning.

The body was found around 6:30 a.m. on the grassy shoulder of Alewife-Brook Road, north of Terry Road.

Detectives need the public’s assistance in identifying the victim who is described as a white female in her 20s with light brown shoulder-length hair, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds.

She has an owl tattoo on her right wrist and a tattoo of two interlocking rings on the inside of her upper left arm.

The victim’s death does not appear to be criminal at this time.

Anyone who may have travelled on Alewife-Brook Road near Terry Road this morning, or anyone with information about the victim is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6394.

The investigation is continuing.